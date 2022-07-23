Veterans come together by telling jokes to help Save the Brave nonprofit

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- At Bastards American Canteen in Temecula, the chow is hot and the brews are served cold. Also on the menu are belly laughs provided by comedians dishing up jokes and digs for a cause.
"We have a saying once a Marine always a Marine, seem like a bit much. You what they say in the Navy? Once a sailor not any more," said one comedian.
Many in the comedy lineup are military veterans themselves.
But it is coming home and returning to civilian life that can also be stressful for some veterans, which is at the heart of the nonprofit organization, Save the Brave.
"We started this seven years ago, largely through tragedy when one of our squad leaders, Sgt. Simon Litke, committed suicide. We just decided we want to be part of the solution," said Ret. Marine Major Scott Huesing, who's the executive director of Save the Brave.
Save the Brave focuses on suicide prevention and mental health. The comedy night will help fund its outreach programs that help connect veterans with each other, like the opportunity to take part in offshore fishing trips at no cost.
"You never really know the impact you are going to make by taking that one veteran out fishing, Huseing said. "Is that the reset button that lets them do great things as they get on the dock and head off on their own."
Manny Maeda is one of the recipients of the program. He is also one of three restaurant co-owners with Huseing, who is his former commanding officer. Together, they opened the Temecula location 10 months ago. The restaurant takes its unusual name from the Marine Corps, 2nd battalion 4th Marines nicknamed the "Magnificent Bastards," which all three men served in together.
"We like to give veterans the opportunity to learn the service industry, learn it well, grow within it... become a franchise owner," Maeda said.
The restaurant also is playing a role as a modern day VFW, bringing together vets and helping fund causes helping veterans in return. To learn more, visit Save the Brave's website.
