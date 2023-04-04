SoCal astronaut Victor Glover discusses role in NASA's historic Artemis II lunar mission

Southern California native Victor Glover will serve as pilot on NASA's historic upcoming Artemis II mission.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- NASA recently announced the four astronauts who will fly the historic Artemis II mission, circling the moon as part of an effort to one day establish a lunar base for deep-space missions.

Southern California native Victor Glover will serve as pilot on the mission.

Glover was born in Pomona, attended Ontario High School and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

He spoke to Eyewitness News to discuss the mission and his reaction to being selected.

"I was shocked actually at first," Glover recalled. "I was speechless. I couldn't say anything. But I brought myself together and thanked the boss and said, hey put me in coach. It'll be an honor and I'm humbled."

