VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people are dead and a third person was taken to a hospital after reports of shots fired in Victorville Sunday night, according to authorities.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies say they responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 16300 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

They say the case is being treated as a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been provided at this time.