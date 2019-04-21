Man steals thousands of dollars worth of iPhone screens from Arcadia, Glendale malls and flees in Maserati

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Security video caught a man stealing tens of thousands of dollars in replacement iPhone screens from the Arcadia mall and the Glendale Galleria mall.

The suspect is wanted in a string of burglaries where he targets iPhone repair kiosks. Police say he goes for iPhone replacement screens.

The man is clearly seen on camera, and police are hoping the videos will be the key to his capture.

In one case at the Santa Anita Mall, a worker recorded his conversation with the suspect after he became suspicious about the man's motives. The suspect is later seen coming back when the kiosk is closed. The thief grabs merchandise and slips away.

On March 14, he hit the Glendale Galleria just before the mall opened. He goes straight for the We Fix Now kiosk. You can see he tries several cabinets before finding the right one and stacking up the boxes and walking out with nearly $26,000 worth of iPhone screens.

It wasn't just his face that was captured on camera -- so was his getaway vehicle: A gray Maserati sedan with temporary registration in the front windshield.

Police are hoping the public will be able to help put the man behind bars. If you recognize the suspect, Glendale police would like to hear from you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glendalelos angeles countyarcadiatheftmalliphonecaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News