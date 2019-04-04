VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants

FRESNO, Calif. -- Police in California are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a chainsaw from a store by stuffing it down his pants.It happened on Thursday at a hardware store in Fresno.Surveillance footage shows the man pushing the chainsaw down his pants then covering it with his jacket, before leaving the business.The store owner says the man was last seen leaving in a pickup truck.Police hope someone will recognize the man in the video and report him to authorities.