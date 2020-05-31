George Floyd

VIDEO: Protesters toss fireworks at police officers in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people in Santa Ana on Saturday night protested the in-custody death of George Floyd, with some throwing fireworks at police officers, authorities said.

The protest began about 8 p.m. at McFadden Avenue and Bristol Street, said Santa Ana police Corporal Anthony Bertagna.

Authorities said the crowd swelled to 400 protesters and that they were throwing mortars, rocks and bottles at police.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were on standby in case of fires.

Meanwhile, officers were on hand to monitor the protest but were not making arrests, Bertagna said.

Protest organizers did not obtain a permit or agree to follow established rules for demonstrations but police learned of the action in advance through social media.

No injuries were reported, he said.

A mostly peaceful demonstration Saturday near The Grove and Rodeo Drive devolved in the afternoon when protesters set a Los Angeles Police Department kiosk and several vehicles on fire, broke store windows and covered buildings with graffiti.



