Video released of deadly deputy-involved shooting after chase ended in Murrieta

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released video Wednesday from a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Murrieta earlier this year.
Authorities detailed a timeline for the incident, which occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the 23000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
It started with an argument at a home in French Valley, police say. Authorities were told the fleeing suspect was armed and possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
At one point during the chase, officials say the deputies saw a handgun.
Deputies tried to pull the suspect over, but he refused. At one point he did get out of vehicle and then got back in and deputies say they saw he had a handgun.
Spike strips and PIT maneuvers were unable to stop the vehicle, but eventually a Murrieta police armored vehicle was able to force it to stop.
At that point, the suspect allegedly refused to surrender and fired several shots at deputies, who returned fire, killing him.
The shooting remains under investigation.
