Surveillance video shows the moment a railroad worker rescues a child from the path of a train

The ministry praised the employee, pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, as a "good samaritan."
By Jack Guy and Rob Picheta, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows railroad worker saving child from path of train

MUMBAI, India -- Hair-raising footage released Monday shows the moment an Indian railroad employee rushed to save the life of a child who had fallen onto the tracks.

The CCTV video, posted to Twitter by India's Ministry of Railways, showed a station worker at Vangani Station in Mumbai sprinting to rescue a child as an oncoming train sped towards them.

The worker lifted the child onto the platform moments before the train would have hit.

The ministry praised the employee, pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, as a "good samaritan."

"We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty," they added in the tweet.

Indian Railways is the world's fourth-largest rail operator and India's biggest employer.

RELATED | VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen swimming pool to rescue dog
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog



On March 25 2020, the rail network was suspended for the first time in 167 years when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following month, the railway operator announced plans to convert as many as 20,000 old train carriages into isolation wards for patients as the virus spread.

India is currently dealing with a worsening second wave of coronavirus. On Sunday, the country reported 261,500 new cases -- its highest single-day figure so far, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescuesurveillancechild rescuechild rescuedtrainssurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reseda mother charged with murdering her 3 children
Evacuations ordered for 20-acre Riverside County fire
Golden State Stimulus: Californians to start receiving one-time $600 payments
14 passengers rescued after boat sinks off Newport Beach
Protests held in parts of LA calling for justice in George Floyd trial
Murder case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death goes to jury
ICE to stop using the term 'illegal alien' referring to immigrants
Show More
Capitol officer died of natural causes after riot: medical examiner
Average price of regular gas in LA County now more than $4 per gallon
Scottie Pippen's son, Antron Pippen, dies at 33
12-year-old girl, woman shot near birthday party in South LA
Woman in NorCal dies in skydiving accident after parachute gets tangled
More TOP STORIES News