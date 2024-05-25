Massive touring bounce house arrives in California, landing in SoCal later this year

The world's largest bounce house, The Big Bounce America, is arriving in Shasta County this weekend and coming to Riverside in October.

ANDERSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Get ready to relive your childhood at this super fun-sized theme park!

A traveling attraction that bills itself as the world's largest bounce house is about to make its debut in Northern California for Memorial Day weekend.

It'll be in Southern California later this year.

The Big Bounce America is 16,000 square feet with a 900-foot inflatable obstacle course.

Results Radio Redding is bringing the bounce house to Hawes Farms.

With three sessions for different age groups, the fun isn't only limited to kids - adults also have a chance to jump in, with prices starting at $30.

The bounce house will be in Shasta County this weekend only (May 24-26) and then continue its tour throughout the country. It comes to Southern California in the fall, with a stop in Riverside starting Oct. 4, and then heads back north to Pleasanton two weeks later.