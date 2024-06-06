New Erewhon location will bring certified organic groceries to Glendale next year

The upscale supermarket chain Erewhon is expected to open a Glendale location in about 18 months.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The upscale supermarket chain Erewhon is bringing its celebrity-branded smoothies to a new location in Southern California.

Erewhon says it will open its 11th store in Glendale next year.

It will be located at the site of the former Virgil's Hardware Home Center, near Glendale Avenue and Doran Street.

The 24,000 square foot building will feature 18,000 square feet for the supermarket, with additional space leased to other tenants.

"Coming to Glendale is a key step in Erewhon's mission to improve nutrition and make a lasting impact on the food system in Southern California," said Tony Antoci, CEO of Erewhon, in a press release issued by the City of Glendale. "We can't wait to rejuvenate an iconic community landmark and contribute to the distinct fabric of Glendale."

The supermarket will have outdoor seating for its onsite cafe, similar to its other stores, including Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Palisades.

The Glendale location is expected to open in about 18 months.