9th annual Taste of the Rams gives back to LA Regional Food Bank

The 9th annual Taste of the Rams served up delicious eats, all in the name of giving back to the community.

The 9th annual Taste of the Rams served up delicious eats, all in the name of giving back to the community.

The 9th annual Taste of the Rams served up delicious eats, all in the name of giving back to the community.

The 9th annual Taste of the Rams served up delicious eats, all in the name of giving back to the community.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 2024 Taste of the Rams served up delicious eats from top chefs, all for a good cause. The 9th annual event raised money for the L.A. Regional Food Bank.

Watch Ashley Mackey's full report in the video above.