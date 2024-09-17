9th annual Taste of the Rams gives back to LA Regional Food Bank
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 11:31PM
The 9th annual Taste of the Rams served up delicious eats, all in the name of giving back to the community.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 2024 Taste of the Rams served up delicious eats from top chefs, all for a good cause. The 9th annual event raised money for the L.A. Regional Food Bank.
Watch Ashley Mackey's full report in the video above.
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.