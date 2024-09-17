WATCH LIVE

9th annual Taste of the Rams gives back to LA Regional Food Bank

By Ashley Mackey
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
The 9th annual Taste of the Rams served up delicious eats, all in the name of giving back to the community.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 2024 Taste of the Rams served up delicious eats from top chefs, all for a good cause. The 9th annual event raised money for the L.A. Regional Food Bank.

