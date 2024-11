City of Beaumont honors nation's military with annual Veterans Day parade

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Beaumont put on a patriotic display in the skies above and on the ground as it honored local veterans during its 4th annual Veterans Day Parade.

Hundreds of residents turned out to watch with flags waving. Gratitude for the men and women who served in the armed forces was on full display with floats, marching bands and a host of classic cars and military vehicles carrying veterans.

