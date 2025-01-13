National Youth Poet dedicates poem to her hometown of Pacific Palisades after deadly fire

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is from Pacific Palisades. She wrote a poem titled "Smoldering Dawn" dedicated to her hometown.

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is from Pacific Palisades. She wrote a poem titled "Smoldering Dawn" dedicated to her hometown.

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is from Pacific Palisades. She wrote a poem titled "Smoldering Dawn" dedicated to her hometown.

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is from Pacific Palisades. She wrote a poem titled "Smoldering Dawn" dedicated to her hometown.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Palisades Fire began in the Pacific Palisades area of the city on Jan. 7. It is at 23,713 acres in size with 13% containment. Approximately 5,000 structures have been destroyed.

Through tragedy, we've seen neighbors helping neighbors and the community coming together to heal.

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is from Pacific Palisades. She posted on social media that her home sustained some damage but wasn't destroyed.

Gorman wrote a poem titled "Smoldering Dawn" dedicated to her hometown. Listen to the poem, in her own words, above.