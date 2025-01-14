Wildfire erupts in Ventura County, burns through Santa Clara riverbed

A new fire erupted in Ventura County Monday night and was burning through the Santa Clara riverbed as strong winds threatened the region.

The Auto Fire was first reported around 7 p.m. between Victoria Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

Forward progress was stopped at around 11:45 p.m. and was mapped at 55 acres with 0% containment.

Crews were forced to battle the fire as strong winds fueled its rapid growth.

At least 100 Ventura City Fire, Oxnard Fire and Federal Fire Ventura County firefighters were actively working to mop up hotspots and increase containment.

The fire was contained to the river bottom.

Northbound traffic of the 101 Freeway was shut down around 9 p.m. as the fire continued to spread closer to Victoria Avenue.

The Auto Fire burned near the River Ridge Golf Club and the 101 Freeway, but VCFD said it was not a threat to any structures.

An evacuation order was issued for the Santa Clara River between the 101 Freeway and Victoria Avenue. No residential areas were placed under evacuation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.