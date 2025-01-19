ABC7 gets view of Palisades Fire devastation from the ocean

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- As many grow concerned about the environmental impact of the Palisades Fire, Eyewitness News was able to get a firsthand look at the devastation from a boat off the coast of Malibu.

Captain Steve Leigh, who boats to Malibu at least three times a week, shared his insight with ABC7 after seeing the destruction for the first time.

"Just devastating for the people that lost their homes, the environment and the wildlife, the animal life, that live close to the ocean," he said.

Initial reports show that an estimated 7,000 structures are damaged or gone. Following the fires, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advised people to not to swim or surf in the ocean at any county public beaches.

This advisory applied from Malibu Surfrider Beach to Dockweiler Beach at World Way.

"What we are primarily concerned about at Heal the Bay is bacteria in the water, because that can have the most immediate impact on human health in terms of eye infections, ear infections, gastrointestinal illnesses," said Annelisa Moe, the associate director of science and policy at Heal the Bay.

Environmental experts said the debris from the fire is going to be a huge disruption to the entire coastal ecosystem around Malibu, which could take decades to recover from.

"Ideally, we can get into these areas and remove, particularly those hazardous materials as quickly as possible, but whatever we are not able to remove will end up in the ocean the next time it rains," said Moe.