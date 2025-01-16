Altadena residents who defied evacuation orders struggling to get essentials after Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Many residents who decided to stay put and not heed to evacuation orders during the deadly Eaton Fire are struggling to get basic necessities.

Residents said a pop-up donation site that was set up in their neighborhood was a vital lifeline after the devastating Eaton Fire, but they've been told donations can no longer be left there.

"I'm wondering why you would cut off the supply line," said Carlos Mostacero, one of the Altadena residents that is staying put.

He had been relying on the donation pop-up set up on Allen Avenue and New York Drive to get what he needed to survive without power.

"I wish somebody would come up here with a podium here and talk on the news of what's going on," said Mostacero. "What would you cut citizens off from water and food for when all of these places are donating and trying to be helpful?"

Jose Bugarin said he loaded his truck up with food and necessities after first responders that were manning the checkpoint flagged the new mandate, donations and supplies could no longer be left nor picked up there.

"My little truck is a pantry," Bugarin said. "They knew this was a terrible decision - and we pushed, we were like 'Where is this call coming from?'

Despite supplies harder to come by, Bugarin said he'll still stay at his home in the evacuation zone.

So will his neighbor across the street, Becky James.

"I'm feisty. I'm not leaving. This is my house," said James.

Bugarin is helping James feed her canaries and koi, as well as powering up her generator.

"I would love for them to understand that we're not here to make the job of the utility workers any harder. We're here to help the people that need the help that they obviously didn't know were here," said Bugarin.

ABC7 reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Board of Supervisors office for the area to ask what the actual rules are.

The Board of Supervisors referred us to law enforcement - and the Sheriff's have not responded to our request.

