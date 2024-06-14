APP pickleball tournament in Queens welcomes national competitors

NEW YORK -- From the courts of Central Park to the historic grounds of Arthur Ashe Stadium, pickleball has taken the world by storm.

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) hosts one of the biggest tournaments in the country, serving players from amateur to professional levels since 2019.

For the APP, the love for pickleball has no age limit. Their event attendees are as young as seven years old and as old as 85.

According to Max Ziemer, Strategic Partnerships at APP Global, this year's tournament celebrates "pickleball for all," providing a welcoming invite for everyone to get involved in the sport. To him, this year's tour feels especially like "a family."

Over 50 million people have picked up a pickleball racket over the past year and our host, Michael Koenigs, is one of them. He fueled up with an Eggland's Best veggie and herb frittata slider before going head-to-head with pro pickleball player Richard Livornese Jr.

With the tournament being held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the APP shows that pickleball is more than recreational. It's a professional sport with the capacity to bring people together from all walks of life.

To learn more, visit theapp.global.