'Chrismukkah': Christmas and first day of Hanukkah fall on same day for first time since 2005

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- December 25 being Christmas is always a big day for those who celebrate, and this year, it is also the first night of Hanukkah, making for a unique coupling of the two major holidays.

For the first time since 2005, Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah fall on the same day -- referred to as "Chrismukkah." The two days have only overlapped like this five times since the year 1900.

"I'm actually surprised by that... I thought it would happen a lot more," said Northridge resident Eric Dollins.

Rabbi Becky Hoffman at Temple Ahavat Shalom said it's special for the two holidays to share the day because she sees a lot of interfaith families in her community.

"We have families that bring a hanukkiah and go to a Christmas tree and they have tamales with their families," said Rabbi Hoffman.

"It really is a blessing. I mean this is something good where everybody has to stop what they're doing and really reflect on what's happening in the world," said Deacon Louis Roche of St. Charles Holy Family Service Ministry.

"It's very special, I think what the world needs right now is a lot more unison," said New York resident Nicole Galinson.

Most families celebrate at home with traditional eats, but Art's Delicatessen & Restaurant in Studio City will be open on December 25, ready to embrace the holiday rush.

"A lot of people coming out to eat and be with their families to eat. And It's a lot of people coming to pick up potato pancakes for Hanukkah," said the restaurant's owner Harold Ginsburg.

Regardless of what people are celebrating on December 25, it's pretty much a given that they'll be eating something delicious.