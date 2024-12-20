The Ridley House in Ridley, Pa takes on a Grinch Theme for the Holidays

Ridley, Pa -- The Ridley House in Ridley, Pa is hanging their stockings up with care and turning the restaurant into a Grinch themed Christmas wonderland. "We have thousands of the little Christmas ornaments. We have candy canes, a lot of miniature Santa Claus." Says managing partner, Patrick Kennedy. The dcor took weeks to pull off and according to Kennedy, the residents of Ridley love it, "It just took off and it's going crazy ever since." The menu includes dishes named after the characters in Whoville and the drinks are also inspired by the movie. The restaurant will be outfitted with the Grinch theme until January 10th.