Disney Treasure's inaugural voyage takes guests to Castaway Cay

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Meet the Disney Treasure, the 6th and latest ship to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet, as it embarks on its inaugural voyage to Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

Honoring Walt Disney's love of adventure, the ship features all-new venues and experiences for guests to explore including the Haunted Mansion Parlor, inspired by the beloved park attraction, and even a live jazz club called the Scat Cat Lounge, paying homage to "The Aristocats."

"We're doing something we've never done before, so it's all about the theme of adventure. We do that in the lounges, but also the events as well," explained Darren McBurney, Cruise Director of Disney Cruise Line.

At Castaway Cay, guests can embark on even more adventure ranging from scenic bike rides around the island to snorkeling in crystal-clear waters to boat rides of all kinds.

To learn more about the Disney Treasure, visit disneycruise.disney.go.com.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish and this station.