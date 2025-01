Everyone's grandma shares love of books and toys at Harlem shop

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the owner of the shop, Dawn Harris-Martin, aka Grandma Dawn, to talk about her unique business.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the owner of the shop, Dawn Harris-Martin, aka Grandma Dawn, to talk about her unique business.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the owner of the shop, Dawn Harris-Martin, aka Grandma Dawn, to talk about her unique business.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the owner of the shop, Dawn Harris-Martin, aka Grandma Dawn, to talk about her unique business.

HARLEM -- From local chocolate shops and bakeries to one-of-a-kind toy stores, you can find countless unique gifts while giving back to your community.

One of those small businesses is Grandma's Place in Harlem, where a former teacher is working to ensure all children develop a love for reading and learning.

Joelle Garguilo sits down with the owner of the shop, Dawn Harris-Martin, aka Grandma Dawn, to talk about her unique business.