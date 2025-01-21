From shelter dogs to Broadway superstars, meet the two furry co-stars lighting up the stage in NYC

Nessa Rose and Charlie were rescued from animal shelters and have now become showbiz stars.

Nessa Rose and Charlie were rescued from animal shelters and have now become showbiz stars.

Nessa Rose and Charlie were rescued from animal shelters and have now become showbiz stars.

Nessa Rose and Charlie were rescued from animal shelters and have now become showbiz stars.

NEW YORK -- Join Jill Rappaport on another special edition of "Rappaport To The Rescue" on ABC Localish Pet Project to celebrate the importance of animal rescue and adoption.

In this segment, award-winning journalist and animal advocate Rappaport visits The James Earl Jones Theater, going behind the scenes of "Left on Tenth," which stars Julianna Marguiles and Peter Gallagher.

The Broadway show, based on Delia Ephrons best selling memoir, is all about second chances, a poignant theme considering the two canine stars are rescues who were trained for the stage by acclaimed animal trainer Bill Berloni.