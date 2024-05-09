Kathy and Susan from 'The Golden Bachelor' talk big breakup and meeting men | Podcast

NEW YORK -- Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles of "The Golden Bachelor" join Ryan, Jen, and Gina to talk about what's new with them and their new podcast! They share details about their dating lives and where they think the best place to meet an eligible bachelor is...ahem Marshalls anyone?

They also talk about "The Golden Wedding," Gerry and Theresa's sad breakup, plus what the former couple has told them since. They also talk about their picks for the very first "Golden Bachelorette."

