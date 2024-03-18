National Geographic Explorer Katie Orlinsky on the Power of 'Queens'

NatGeo Explorer and photographer Katie Orlinsky headed to the Wolf Conservation Center to discuss the power of photography, the importance of sparking curiosity and the lasting impact of 'Queens.'

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York -- Katie Orlinsky decided she wanted to become a photographer when she realized it could be a career that combined travel, nature, social justice and politics. Now, Orlinksy has mastered just that, working as a National Geographic Explorer across the globe and documenting everything from political conflict to rare wildlife.

"Photography can transport somebody," Orlinksy explained. "And it can just take them out of the here and now, it can spark their curiosity, it can make them ask questions and want to learn more. And, it can help them understand themselves better."

Recently, Orlinksy visited the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, New York, to both learn about and capture images of some of the wolves being protected there.

"I always loved animals but I think when you see them with your own eyes, there's really nothing like it," Orlinksy said. "Looking at animals says so much about people so in my photography, when I photograph animals, it's really always a story about people."

Just like the female Ethiopian wolf featured in episode 5 of Queens who rebuilds her pack from nothing, Orlinksy wants to teach young women that they, too, can step up and be leaders.

"I think a show like Queens is so important to make because people have this idea that the animal kingdom mirrors the human world, where there's patriarchy and where men are always presidents and men are always in power," she said. "And that's just not the case at all."

