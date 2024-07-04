Brotherly love: Doctor donates kidney to his little sister

An 11-year-old girl from Long Island born with a rare genetic syndrome received a life-changing kidney transplant from her brother.

An 11-year-old girl from Long Island born with a rare genetic syndrome received a life-changing kidney transplant from her brother.

An 11-year-old girl from Long Island born with a rare genetic syndrome received a life-changing kidney transplant from her brother.

An 11-year-old girl from Long Island born with a rare genetic syndrome received a life-changing kidney transplant from her brother.

COMMACK, New York -- An 11-year-old girl from Long Island born with a rare genetic syndrome received a life-changing kidney transplant from her brother.

Emily Alanko received the kidney in February from her half-brother, Dr. Daniel Alanko, at Cohen Children's Medical Center.

In May, she returned to the hospital to thank her doctors and perform a dance -- her favorite hobby.

Dr. Alanko currently is doing a residency in pediatric emergency in New Jersey, but worked previously at Cohen Children's himself.

Emily was born with Branchio-OtoRenal (BOR) Syndrome which can impact both hearing and renal function. In Emily's case, she was born with just one kidney that wasn't functioning properly.

Only one in 40,000 babies worldwide are born with the disorder.

"We were getting to the point where Emily was getting more tired, falling asleep during the day, she had no appetite, she wasn't gaining weight," said medical director of the Pediatric Kidney Transplant Center Dr. Pamela Singer.

Emily's mother, Monica Resendez, a special education teacher, had Emily early at 32 weeks.

"That's when we found out that day and I was afraid to see her, I was afraid, I almost didn't want to because I was afraid I wouldn't have a live baby and Dr. Sethna just calmed me," Resendez said.

They needed a donor, so Emily's own Brother, Dr. Alanko, raised his hand.

"I think it's the most important thing I've ever done, I think it's one of the most important things that anyone could do," Dr. Alanko said.

Her surgery was Feb. 6 and while Emily was in one operating room, her brother was in another next door.

"About four hours later, he came out and said it was such a success and I broke down, crying like a baby," Emily's father Steven Alanko said.

Although the surgery was successful, Emily will have to keep taking her medication, likely for the rest of her life. But the best part of this kidney donation is that it increases her life expectancy by at least 40 years.

"My son is my hero and my baby girl whose life he saved, always my hero," Steven said.

Now Emily can get back to her passion -- dancing.

"When she came back to dance, it was like the biggest relief for me to see her back in her element, it was so beautiful -- her smile, her attitude, it was her again," said dance instructor Linda Castro.

Her mom said Emily is now herself again.

"She's awake, she's woken up, so we're very happy," Resendez said.