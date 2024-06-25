Roots run deep at Lavender by the Bay

CALVERTON, NY -- You don't need to travel all the way to England or France to stand in an endless sea of lavender -- a family on Long Island's North Fork has you covered.

The roots run deep literally and figuratively at Lavender by the Bay. The Rozenbaum family started the farm decades ago.

Chanan Rozenbaum, the chief operating officer, shares the story of how his parents "met in Israel, and they lived on a kibbutz. My mother's originally from the Bronx. We moved back to the States and we had this house in Long Island. Nothing was growing so we decided to plant some lavender and the lavender really flourished."

Guests appreciate the sights, smells and lavenders wide variety of uses.

"French lavender is the most fragrant lavender that we have. We also sell English lavender which is great for cooking and culinary uses," Rozenbaum said.

The peak bloom usually happens in late June and early July.

