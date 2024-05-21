WATCH LIVE

Indulge in the Splendor of the 1920s at Midnight and the Wicked

ByAlyssa Threadgill Localish logo
Tuesday, May 21, 2024 1:54PM
It's a roaring 20s party every night at Midnight and the Wicked
The glamour of the 1920s is reimagined at this one-of-a-kind nightclub and lounge, offering VIP experiences inspired by the luxuries of The Great Gatsby.Midnight & The Wicked in Philadelphia is a one of a kind 1920s nightclub and lounge, with VIP experiences Inspired images of The Great Gatsby.

PHILADELPHIA -- Midnight and the Wicked is a new club and lounge that gives a nod to the 1920s with its underground speakeasy-style establishment.

They have named themselves the "pinnacle" of Philadelphia nightlife.

The space includes four unique spaces: The Vault, Midnight, The Crimson Theater, and The Wicked, each with its own type of experience.

"Experience live music and one-of-a-kind mixology as you lose yourself at the glamour and excitement of the 1920s and indulge in the pleasures of a bygone era.

Midnight and Wicked | Instagram

1500 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

