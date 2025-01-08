The tiny sweet secret in Manhattan's bustling heart

NEW YORK -- On West 55th Street in Manhattan, where most people hurry past without a glance, is a storefront that seems to belong to another time. If you pause, your eyes might just meet Myzel's Chocolates, a tiny candy shop with a sweet story to tell.

Stepping inside is like traveling back in time, to an era where things move at a gentler pace. There's an old-world charm to Myzel's that's clearly because of Kamila Myzel, the owner.



She came to the U.S. from Poland, seeking political asylum in 1980. She says she made it with luck, heart -- and some some sugar.

We invite you to meet her in this Localish video.

