Houston business PhoLicious is being featured on Shark Tank

HOUSTON, Texas -- Restaurant quality pho at home in minutes. That's the idea couple Joseph and Anh Trousdale had when they launched PhoLicious in 2021. The couple quit their jobs, sold their home, and went all in on the business.

"Even though we had careers, we at heart, were always entrepreneurs," Anh shared.

"We took all of the money that we sold our house for and we invested that into the business," Joseph said.

Anh grew up in Vietnam and said the dish is close to her heart, "Growing up my mom always made authentic pho at home. Every Sunday that's what mamma would do."

For the couple, authenticity was important.

"To get that authenticity it's all about the broth. You have the star anise, the cloves, the cinnamon, coriander, fennel, all coming together." Joseph said.

Joseph and Anh are pushing to get PhoLicious on more shelves. See the Houston couple pitch their business to Shark Tank airing Friday January 17, 2025 on ABC.