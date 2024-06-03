Vegan BBQ joint bites into Big Apple

KIPS BAY, Manhattan -- Pure Grit BBQ in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan is a completely different barbecue experience.

The restaurants menu is entirely vegan and gluten-free.

Founder, Texan and vegan since childhood Kerry Fitzmaurice says that, at its core, barbecue is about more than meat.

"What I love about barbecue is the gathering, is the community, is the sharing. And I just felt excluded. If I felt excluded there had to be other people out there," says Fitzmaurice.

Pure Grit tumbled upon the recipe for the perfect texture and taste.

"We did an event but we didnt know their ovens so we ended up burning it and it formed this incredible crust so we sauced it and rehydrated it. It came out so beautifully!"

Pure Grits menu is packed with classic barbecue favorites and inspired new dishes aimed at making sure everyone feels included.