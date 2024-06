Rev up the family fun at this unique indoor raceway

If fast-and-furious thrills are your idea of summer fun, then maybe RPM Raceway is for you.

If fast-and-furious thrills are your idea of summer fun, then maybe RPM Raceway is for you.

If fast-and-furious thrills are your idea of summer fun, then maybe RPM Raceway is for you.

If fast-and-furious thrills are your idea of summer fun, then maybe RPM Raceway is for you.

EAST FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK -- If fast-and-furious thrills are your idea of summer fun, then maybe RPM Raceway is for you.

RPM, located in East Farmingdale, New York, is not your typical go-cart track. You race the Italian-made vehicles on European-style tracks. There are two quarter-mile-long tracks full of hair pin turns.

But the site is much more.

Virtual reality battles and arcade games help tap all your adventure loving buttons.