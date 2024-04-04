Santa Rosa Culture Experience Center aims to bring people together

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- In the heart of Santa Rosa, a former garden supply store has been transformed into a cultural hub.

"(With) what's going on in the world, I don't think a little unity is going to hurt anything," says Anthony Jones.

Jones is the owner of the Santa Rose Culture Experience Center. A space he created to bring people together.

"I think it's much needed," Jones said. "People love the unique feel of the space. They love that it feels personalized. It's just one big experience. You go shopping, sit, eat, hang out, have a good time, we've got some places for the kids."

Jones envisioned a place where, regardless of socio-economic status, race, ethnicity, or gender, everyone can come and feel welcome.

"We tried to add different elements from all cultures and all walks of life both inside and outside as the artwork all around the building, hopefully speaks to," says Jones.

The Culture Center partners with multiple local businesses to make the space a one-stop-shop as well.

"We're partnered with a few unique businesses," says Jones, "Vegan Mob is one of them, we franchise with them. We also franchise with Mossed Juicery. It's a local fresh pressed juice and sea moss-infused juice bar, and they offer a bunch of vegan options, desserts and other deli items. And then Sorelle Essentials is a local group of sisters here in Sonoma County that have all locally sourced or crafted products from Sonoma and Marin County."

Jones adds, "Depending upon the day, you can expect different experiences. And just on a daily basis, you can come here and create your own experience."

The inside of the center is meant to resemble a large family room, with representations from all cultures.

"I'm enjoying this process of seeing something bring people together," says Jones, "rather than anything that takes it takes us apart from each other. And so, that's probably the most dearest to me about this whole project."

The Santa Rosa Culture Experience Center is located at 13 W Third Street in Santa Rosa, California.