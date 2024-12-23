Elves on Wheels: USPS Mechanics roll into action on tricycles to fix repairs

Santa's Helpers keep the mail rolling. The USPS tricycle mechanic team at the Philadelphia Processing and Distribution Center springs into action.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Santa's Elves on wheels: United States Postal Service mechanics ride tricycles to keep the mail rolling. The tricycles are necessary inside the 1-million-square foot Processing and Distribution Center in Southwest Philly to quickly cover the most ground if/when breakdowns occur.

According to the USPS, the center processes between 250,000 and 300,000 packages daily and between 800,000 to 1.2 million letters and cards daily. 2000 postal employees work at the center which handles mail for most of our Pennsylvania viewing area.

If the machines breakdown, the mechanics roll into action.