Ridgecrest earthquakes: Videos capture moments of intense shaking, damage when powerful temblors strike

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With two large earthquakes in two days and plenty of aftershocks shaking Southern California, videos have captured the moments of panic and confusion as the earthquakes hit.
Surveillance cameras and cell phone footage have captured video of cars shaking, homes on fire and stores with broken bottles on the floor.
Friday's 7.1 earthquake cracked buildings, broke roads and caused power outages after it hit the Ridgecrest area at approximately 8:19 p.m. local time. Seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for days, if not weeks.
The first major earthquake hit the day before.
The 6.4 quake was felt throughout Southern California, and was a foreshock to the even bigger quake on Friday.
