Woman celebrates 106th birthday in Yucaipa, recalls favorite memories from over a century

An Inland Empire woman just celebrated her 106th birthday - or "106 and counting" as she noted in a T-shirt at her party.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- World War I was still raging across Europe when Violet was born.

The Inland Empire woman just celebrated her 106th birthday - or "106 and counting" as she noted in a T-shirt at the party.

Family members were there for a party at the care facility where she lives in Yucaipa.

"She is the funniest person I know," said one of her relatives. "She still to this day remembers jokes."

Her nieces say that Violet also loves bingo, gambling and going to Las Vegas.