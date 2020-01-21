2020 LA County homeless count: Volunteers to hit streets of San Gabriel, San Fernando valleys

The volunteers will canvas more than 80 cities and 200 communities across L.A. County over three days to count the number of homeless people living on the streets, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
On Tuesday, volunteers will focus on the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys. Other swaths of the region, such as the South Bay and Antelope Valley, would be covered Wednesday and Thursday.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to join LAHSA officials at 8 p.m. in North Hollywood to formally kick off the event.
"Angelenos are coming together across L.A. County to confront homelessness and the housing crisis because we believe that the future of our homeless brothers and sisters is part of our city's identity,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a video posted to his Twitter page on Sunday. "We want to help them get back on their feet and because we know every single person in this city matters, whether they have a permanent address or not.''
Officials said they were still in need of volunteers to help canvas the region.
Last year's count found that nearly 59,000 people were experiencing homelessness countywide, an increase of 12% from 2018. Officials say the count is important because it will help to better understand how large the homeless crisis has become since then.
The federal government requires a count every other year but Los Angeles conducts its count annually.