VTA shooting

Suspected San Jose shooter's ex-girlfriend says he was 'mentally not stable'

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspected VTA shooter's ex says she's 'lucky' to be alive

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A mass shooting, tied for the deadliest in Bay Area history, happened Wednesday at a VTA station in San Jose.

The suspected shooter, Sam Cassidy, killed himself after killing nine others who worked with him at the station.

We spoke to an ex-girlfriend of Cassidy.

The woman does not want to be identified. She had a court case against Cassidy in 2009, claiming that he threatened her and sexually assaulted her.

She repeatedly mentioned that he was "not mentally stable."

She says he suffered from mood swings and had issues with his coworkers, that he was "always complaining about his job." It was "it was too much work, stressful, his boss was mean to him," she said.

"They treat him bad," she explained, but kept reiterating that he had a "mental problem," and was "mentally up and down."

The woman said, "I was lucky he didn't kill me," explaining that they had "issues," and when he proposed to her, she turned him down.

"You know one day he is a nice guy, a gentleman, tells me how much he loves me and cares about me. Then after, he's totally different."

Cassidy's motive is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josedeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violencevta shootingmass shootingvtainvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VTA SHOOTING
San Jose to require gun owners to have liability insurance, pay fee
San Jose shooting victim helped save brother, co-workers, family says
Body camera video released in San Jose mass shooting
Widow says husband was 5 feet from escaping mass shooting
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News