More than 140 caregivers for elderly awarded $5.5 million after being paid $2 an hour

The Pilipino Workers Center and state labor officials announced a settlement in California's largest residential care facility wage theft case. More than $5 million has been awarded to 148 workers.

They are former employees of Adat Shalom Residential Care for the Elderly, and many of them are immigrants from the Philippines.

According to the Pilipino Workers Center, Adat Shalom has rebranded to Land of the Peace assisted living facility. According to Sinagtala Limbo, a former Adat Shalom employee, they had her working 24 hours a day.

The California Labor Commissioner's Office opened its investigation in 2017.

"At Adat Shalom, workers were paid at range of $2.40 to $2.80 per hour with no over time, no benefits," said Pilipino Workers Center Executive Director Aquilina Soriano Versoza.

The workers recently celebrated the victory at the center in L.A.

"It's really amazing; I can't believe it's really real," Limbo said.

Versoza believes there are more victims of wage theft and encourages them to call the Pilipino Workers Center.