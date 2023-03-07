WATCH LIVE

abortion

California to stop doing business with Walgreens after abortion decision, Newsom says

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 2:44PM
California will stop doing business with Walgreens after the company decided to stop the distribution of an abortion pill by mail in 20 other states.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom said California will no longer do business with Walgreens after the company decided to not distribute an abortion pill by mail in 20 other states.

"California won't be doing business with Walgreens - or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done," Newsom tweeted.

Walgreens announced the decision last week to halt the distribution of mifepristone in 20 other states after anti-abortion lawmakers in those states urged them to do so.

In a statement on Monday, Walgreens said it plans to dispense mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so.

