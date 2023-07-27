Santa Clarita honors local legends of Western movies with walk of stars

A walk of fame honors actors, directors and stuntmen who have set foot in this town known for Western film production.

NEWHALL, Calif. -- Twenty-five miles north of Hollywood you can find another mecca of filmmaking. Since the early days of movie production, Newhall, in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been a preferred backdrop for Westerns starring the likes of William S. Hart, John Wayne and Steve McQueen. The city honors these legends with local ties along its Walk of Western Stars.

'It was started by our local Chamber of Commerce back in 1981,' said the City of Santa Clarita's Arts & Events Manager Phil Lantis. 'It's a wonderful opportunity to recognize our past.'

New honorees are added yearly, installed by the same company who installs Hollywood's stars along the Walk of Fame.

More information at: https://oldtownnewhall.com/walk_of_the_western_stars/