WalkUnitedLA participants work to break the cycle of poverty

ABC7, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams and Andrew Whitworth invite all in LA County to WalkUnitedLA, a signature community family 5K walk/run to end poverty on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at SoFi Stadium.

Participants can spend their Saturday at the home of the Super Bowl Champions, for the second annual WalkUnitedLA, supporting United Way's efforts to break the cycle of poverty through housing, education, and economic opportunity.

New this year will be a special commemorative centennial celebration post-walk/run featuring a "Taste of Inglewood," live entertainment, food trucks, hands-on volunteer opportunities, kids' activities and much more.

WalkUnitedLA, formerly known as HomeWalk, is the signature community event for the Los Angeles Rams and will continue to power the movement to end poverty for our unhoused neighbors, students and working families.

Since 2007, HomeWalk, and now WalkUnitedLA has brought together more than 130,000 people from across Los Angeles County and raised over $10 million to end homelessness for over 20,000 of our unhoused neighbors.

WalkUnitedLA participants will raise funds and awareness to end homelessness and create more affordable housing; provide equitable and quality education to all students; and ensure greater economic mobility and increased access to opportunities for working families and individuals.

Local philanthropic leaders, The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and the Margie & Robert E. Petersen Foundation will offer match funds to double the impact on fundraising.

Go to walkunitedla.org for more information.