Construction worker killed when wall collapses at site in Pacoima

One worker was killed and another injured when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Pacoima.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One worker was killed and another injured when a wall collapsed at a construction site in Pacoima.

The cinder-block wall collapsed just before 9 a.m. in the 10500 block of N. Glenoaks Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters showed up and found one worker trapped under the rubble. They were eventually able to free him but he was declared dead at the scene. The second worker was brought to a local hospital for back pain.

OSHA and the Los Angeles Police Department were on scene to investigate the workplace fatality and to determine if proper regulations were followed in the construction work.