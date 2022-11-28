SoCal Walmart worker accused of going on racist tirade against customer in incident caught on video

A Walmart employee in Moreno Valley is accused of going on a racist tirade against a customer - an incident that was caught on video.

The customer, who did not wish to be publicly identified, said it all started when the worker asked to check his receipt before he left the store the day before Thanksgiving. As he tried to get the receipt, he claims the worker tried blocking him, saying "You people always trying to steal."

The worker then allegedly started taking items from his cart.

"I was like 'what are you doing?'... I chased him down, said give me my item and I took the item back from him and then he went to my cart and took the other items out of my cart," the customer told Eyewitness News. "So basically we're fighting over the items... and then I said 'Just give me a manager. Give me a manager'."

In the video, the Walmart employee is heard repeatedly using a derogatory word.

The customer said he filed an incident report at the store. We reached out to Walmart for comment, but have not yet received a response.