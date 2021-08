Burned down home in Northern California hits real estate market for $850K

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- A house in California's Bay Area has redefined the term "fixer-upper", leaving you to do the fixing from the framing on up.An online posting has listed a charred Walnut Creek home on sale for $850,000, according to Redfin.com The two-story, four-bedroom house was nearly a complete loss when a fire ripped through the garage and part of the roof last year.The posted online listing has a disclaimer to "bring your contractor, architect, and designer," but reads "this one is ready to start fresh and build to suit your style preferences".The torched home may have already garnered enough of a worthy interest. Both Redfin and Zillow have listed the sale of the home as "pending".