Suspect who led deputies on brief chase in custody following standoff in Walnut Park

WALNUT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody late Wednesday night after he led authorities on a brief chase that ended in Walnut Park.

The suspect, who was driving a white Chevrolet Astro minivan, did not stop when deputies with the sheriff's department tried to pull him over.

He eventually came to a stop at Marbrisa Ave and Walnut Terrace, near Walnut Park Middle School, where authorities were working to get him out of the van.

AIR7 HD captured the van in the middle of the street, which appeared to have been shot through by deputies. At least six patrol units were sitting behind him.

Deputies apparently fired less-than-lethal rounds through the back windows.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was apprehended after jumping out of his van with two large knives.

He was spotted running around and waving the knives. It's unclear what the suspect was wanted for.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.