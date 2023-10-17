California Adventure parkgoers celebrate Walt Disney Company's 100th Anniversary

The Walt Disney Company celebrated a milestone anniversary on October 16th, 100 years after Walt Disney, along with his brother Roy, first founded the company.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Walt Disney Company celebrated a milestone anniversary on Monday, 100 years after Walt Disney and his brother Roy founded the company.

Many guests at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim planned special visits this week to honor the Walt Disney Company's platinum anniversary.

"There's no better place to celebrate the 100 years," said Debbie May, who extended her trip from Florida an extra day to celebrate the anniversary. "I mean, how many companies are 100 years old?"

It didn't start out easy for Walt Disney. When his Laugh-O-Gram Studio based in Kansas City, Missouri went bankrupt in 1923, Disney moved to Hollywood later that summer.

'Wish' comes true for fans at SoFi Stadium as Disney celebrates 100th birthday with gifts

Three months later, he and his brother Roy founded the Disney Brothers Studio, what would later become The Walt Disney Company.

The Walt Disney Company would go on to produce hundreds of animated features and live action films and entertain millions of guests at theme parks around the world.

"It was 100 years ago today that Walt and his brother Roy founded what would become The Walt Disney Company, changing entertainment forever," said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

"For the past century, Disney has been entertaining, thrilling, and touching the hearts of people around the world through stories that transcend generations and geographies."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.