Mobile vaccine clinic opens at Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA

Walt Disney Concert Hall opens vaccine clinic in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new mobile clinic opened Thursday at the Walt Disney Concert Hall as Los Angeles County works to better reach arts and cultural workers.

Walgreens partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to host the mobile bus clinic, which is part of a nationwide bus tour.

The clinic is open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday with the ability to administer shots to six people at a time with the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

No appointment is necessary, and everyone age 12 and up is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Delta variant of COVID-19 a rising concern in Los Angeles County
While overall COVID-19 rates remain relatively low in Southern California amid continuing vaccination efforts, officials are increasingly worried about a growing threat from the delta variant.



This comes as public health officials report dozens of cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Southern California.

The delta variant, first detected in India in late 2020, is believed to be more contagious than other variants of COVID-19 and has been detected in at least 80 countries and just about every state in the U.S.

The variant is responsible for 20% of cases across the country. As of last week, 64 cases of the delta variant were detected in L.A. County.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
