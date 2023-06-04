WATCH LIVE

Fire damages beloved church in Watts for the second time

A fire broke out at the St. John's United Methodist Church back in February 2022.

Sunday, June 4, 2023 1:41PM
WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire damaged a beloved church in Watts that has served the community for nearly 100 years for the second time.

According to investigators, a fire broke out at St. John's United Methodist Church on Santa Ana Boulevard at 6:52 p.m. Saturday. It took 32 firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames in the sanctuary and balcony of the church.

The church was damaged in a previous fire in February 2022.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

