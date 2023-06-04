Fire damages beloved church in Watts for the second time

It took 32 firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames in the sanctuary and balcony of the church, which was damaged in a previous fire in February 2022.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire damaged a beloved church in Watts that has served the community for nearly 100 years for the second time.

According to investigators, a fire broke out at St. John's United Methodist Church on Santa Ana Boulevard at 6:52 p.m. Saturday. It took 32 firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames in the sanctuary and balcony of the church.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.