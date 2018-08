A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Moreno Valley Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor struck around 9:52 a.m. PT approximately 3.7 miles north-northeast of Moreno Valley, 5.6 miles south-southeast of Loma Linda and 5.6 miles south-southwest of Redlands, USGS says.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The earthquake was felt in various cities including Moreno Valley, Colton, Corona, Yucaipa and San Jacinto.