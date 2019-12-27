5 Freeway through Grapevine remains closed due to hazardous road conditions

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif (KABC) -- The 5 Freeway remained closed Friday morning, more than 24 hours after a major snowstorm caused dangerous driving conditions through the Grapevine.
The 5 Freeway was shut down between Parker Road in Castaic and Grapevine Road in Kern County, according to Caltrans. The California Highway Patrol said icy conditions on the major thoroughfare prompted the continued closure. It was unclear when the road might reopen.
Many drivers were seen sleeping in their cars overnight near an entrance to the freeway.
The 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass reopened Thursday afternoon, several hours after closing amid heavy snowfall and treacherous road conditions. However, the 15 was closed in both directions from Baker to Primm due to car wrecks and ice on the roads, Caltrans said. Authorities are urging drivers to use extreme caution as the roads will likely remain. Hundreds of travelers were stranded for hours at the Cajon Pass in the Mojave Desert as a result of snowy conditions.
The storm stopped drivers in their tracks on Christmas Day, with dozens of cars covered in snow along the 5 Freeway.
"It's awesome, it's beautiful out here. But you don't want to be stuck like the way I was stuck," said one man who was traveling from Los Angeles to Bakersfield.
A driver was found dead inside a big rig on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, according to the California Highway Patrol. A cause of death has not been determined.
The Grapevine closure - in effect between Lake Hughes Road and Grapevine Road - was just the start of a heavy and difficult storm, which moved into the Southland Wednesday night.
"It was worse, I should have gone back to Pasadena. But I thought it would be open up here. Unfortunately, it was all closed," Varun Bharathi said.
Drivers heading to the mountains are being warned to take precautions and expect hazardous road conditions. Caltrans is telling drivers heading to the mountains to bring chains.
This is already the second big storm of the season for the region - and the last one was also on a holiday.
Last month's Thanksgiving storm dropped nearly four feet of snow on the Big Bear area - the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years. It closed roads throughout the region and knocked out power to thousands of customers. The snow and wind were so strong even the ski resorts closed.
Another storm is expected to bring rain to Southern California on Monday.
City News Service contributed to this story.
